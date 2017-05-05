It’s Cotten Kandi’s 9 Year Blogiversary: All Good Things Must Come to an End

As they say, all good things must come to an end. Today marks nine years since I started the Cotten Kandi blog. That was one of the best decisions I ever made.

If you’re at all familiar with the blog, and my blogging journey, then my decision to officially shut the site down should not come as a surprise to you. In fact, I’ve been hinting at it for much of the last year (or two).

Cotten Kandi is officially dead. While it’s bittersweet, the time feels right. I’ve grown and now I need to move on.

My goal for starting the site was to take advantage of a growing industry. Back in 2008, though there were many online platforms popping up, I don’t believe I really knew how huge digital media and marketing would become.

To be honest, I didn’t really have a goal other than to start a blog, hoped I’d get lots of blog traffic and eventually land a marketing job at a media company, record label, advertising agency or PR firm. It was not a business. Well, not for a long time. It was an opportunity to create a presence. And that I did.

I’ve been blessed with many opportunities. I’ve interviewed countless celebrities, TV personalities, industry vets, have been invited to so many industry events and met some amazing people in the blogosphere. Some I’m even friends with today. It’s truly been an amazing ride.

I didn’t just create a blog, I created a brand; a brand that opened doors. It’s because of this brand that I now have a career in digital marketing.

I’ve acquired useful skills and tricks of the trade along the way. That is why, on June 1st, I will be releasing a free eBook on the 5 Things You Should Know Before Starting a Blog. Whether you haven’t already or do have a blog, this book is for you.

But not to worry, I won’t be gone too long or too far. You can still find me on the web. And while Cotten Kandi may be no more, I am in the beginning stages of rebranding to a new platform, under a new name. You can now find our more engaged social handles operating under the name @BYHEROWNRULES.

Some of you may be wondering, why not launch the new site and make an official announcement? Well, I want to take my time with this. I want to make it right. Until then, you’ll still be able to engage with us via social media.

Instagram: @byherownrules

Facebook: @byherownrules

Twitter: @byherownrules

While I’d love to give you a step-by-step recap of all the highlights of my blogging career, it may be better to check out the links below:

For Reference:

Some of My Featured Articles Around the Web:

The Truth About “Making It” and Becoming Successful: 6 Steps to Get in Formation – Bauce Mag

Real Friends Show Up and Show Support. Do You? – Nia Magazine

Why I Cut My Hair: Black Girl Magic – Taji Magazine

Want to Prosper As An Entrepreneur? Set Measurable Goals – Womeneur

How Building An Online Presence Put Me On The Right Career Path – Marketing Noire

Thank you for the years, thank you for visiting and engaging with the site. I appreciate all the support throughout the years. You can find me under my personal handles below.

Instagram: @iammstoni

Facebook: @iammstoni

Twitter: @i_am_mstoni

Until next time (or new site), bye!

And don’t forget to get a copy of the free eBook