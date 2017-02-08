Want to Start a Blog? Sign-up for this Free eBook!

Hi guys, it’s Toni!

Just wanted to pop in and keep you in the loop on all the things I’m working on lately.

You may have noticed that I’ve spent less time blogging on this site. Well, that’s because I’ve been working on some cool projects, including a free eBook about, you guessed it, blogging! I’ve also spent more time writing features for other outlets (scroll to the bottom for the good reads).

I’m also rebranding. And with that comes the demise of Cotten Kandi as you know it. The site will remain up and running for a while and so will my social handles (Twitter, Instagram/Facebook), as I figure out the process, possible name change or a completely new site. Fact is, I’m not going to stop blogging, whether it is for this site, a new one, or some other outlets. So get use to it because you’re stuck with me :-).

For now, sign up for updates and more details about the release of my free eBook, ‘Starting A Blog? 5 Things You Should Know.’ The book will likely be released sometime in March, so sign-up here for a copy!

I’ve been blogging for a long time. And in that time, nearly nine years, I’ve learned a lot about the digital media space. That includes building a community, garnering press etc. In my free eBook, I give you the basics. There are five things I think you should know to get started. Until it’s official release date, click the link to sign-up for a free copy. I want to hear from you.

Should I keep the site running? Change the name, content etc.? Please don’t hesitate to shoot me a message, comments and/or concerns by emailing me at mstoni [at] cottenkandi.com.

I also want to say thank you for all the support you’ve given me over the years. It’s because of it that I’ve been able to launch a career. So, thank you, thank you, thank you. Until my next post and further announcements, enjoy these great read, *smooches*.

