Looking for Love? Don’t Look to Social Media

Instagram’s a liar, that’s what they say anyway. And, I must agree.

But it’s not just Instagram. Social media is a projection of what people want to show us. And, also, what we choose to focus our attention.

Quite often I see images with captions that read, “can’t wait until I get a bae for a #baecation,” or a repost of someone’s favorite celebrity couple with the hashtag #relationshipgoals written beneath it.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to have the same kind of happiness projected on the page of your favorite celebrity, or someone you follow. My only advice? Be realistic.

It’s, probably, not a good idea to look to celebrities as inspiration for the kind of Cinderella-esque relationship, those of us who are single, aspire to have.

Just look at Brangelina? Who saw that split coming?! That has to be the break-up of all break-ups; truly devastating.

All I know is, if Will and Jada ever get a divorce I just won’t be here for it! Lol

I kid, I kid. But realistically, some couples aren’t meant for forever. They are just meant to enjoy the time they have together, and if need be, move on. The same goes for being single.

Being single is not a disease and it will likely not last forever. Enjoy it. It’s the best time to get to know yourself. In fact, I recently told a girlfriend that her single years is the perfect time to focus on her personal and professional growth, so much so, that she’ll eventually attract a man with the qualities that she desires. It’s all about the law of attraction. You attract what you are.

It’s the same advice I’d give to any of you longing for Mr. Right. If you aren’t careful, you may end up with Mr. Good Enough or Mr. Wrong.

You may recall how ‘Basketball Wives’ reality star, Evelyn Lozada, met her now ex-husband and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson (photographed above)? On Twitter. And we all know how that ended (Read Here).

Be patient. You will find love exactly when and with whom you’re supposed to.

