Beyonce Pregnant With Twins! Boys or Girls?

Beyonce is pregnant and expecting twins! Have you heard? Of course, you have!

After announcing that she, and her music mogul hubby, Jay Z, are expecting twins on her official Instagram profile and website, Wednesday afternoon, Bey broke the internet. Literally. In fact, the [above] image she shared, of her bare baby bump while dressed in a two-piece lingerie, a veil and an assortment of flowers around her, made history by garnering over 6 million likes in just 7 hours.

The image was captioned with, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Now, the Beyhive is already predicting the gender of the unborn twins. Could it be boys or girls?

As for the babies’ gender? Here’s what we came up with. Fans have pointed out Bey’s blue and seemingly fuchsia (with pink bows) lingerie set as a sign that she’s having, both, a boy and a girl.

Seems pretty far-fetch to me, but some devoted Bey stans are sure they’re right. Hmmmm, I say, let’s just wait and see before speculating about the sex of the, sure to be, icons in the making. After all, only time will tell.

The singer and music mogul hubby, Jay Z, wed on April 4, 2008 before welcoming a daughter, Blue Ivy, on January 7, 2012.

The news came as a bit of a surprise, because no one suspected the singer was pregnant, though she has been laying low lately.

We all assumed she needed some rest after a very busy 2016, with the release of a new album and tour that followed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

What do you think the star is expecting, boys or girls? Share your thoughts.

Related Articles:

What Is Beyonce’s LEMONADE About & Why It Quenches Our Thirst