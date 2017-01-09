Tracee Ellis Ross Makes History With Golden Globes Win

Tracee Ellis Ross is the definition of ‘Black Girl Magic.’ What I love about Tracee is that she’s unapologetically Black and unapologetically herself. At Sunday night’s Golden Globes awards, it seems, the Hollywood Foreign Press also agreed how immensely talented the actress, comedian, and occasional rap-stress is.

Ellis Ross made history last night as the first Black woman to win the golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series/Comedy for her role in ABC’s sitcom Black-ish. In fact, she and Insecure actress Issa Rae, made history weeks prior with the nomination.

Upon arriving to the awards show, Sunday night, Ellis-Ross shared her thoughts on being a nominee and making history. She also made mention of Rae, a Golden Globes newbie.

“We’re still making history tonight. 1983 was the last time a Black woman was nominated in this category. And that was Debbie Allen. Issa Rae and I are making history as nominees. And if one of us takes it home. We’ll make history.”

And that she did. Congrats Tracee!

Listen to the actress’ full speech below: