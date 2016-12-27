A Woman Who Ask For What She Deserve Gets It, Ask Gabrielle Union

There’s no such thing as being nice in business, just ask Gabrielle Union. She’s living proof that asking, no demanding, what you deserve can have it’s benefits.

After filing a multi-million lawsuit last October, over what she deemed a breach of contract between herself and BET, the ‘Being Mary Jane’ actress was able to reach an agreement with the network.

Union alleged that the show’s producers had reneged on an agreement to have a significant break between the show’s fourth and, soon-to-be, fifth season. And according to the actresses’ rep, the network threw out the agreement in an attempt to resume production back-to-back and cut costs.

For the breach of contract, Union asked for a minimum of $3 million and a declaration that BET could not seek more than 13 episodes per season.

“BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of Being Mary Jane with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” the network said via an official statement released to Deadline.

The show, soon to enter its fifth season, may still be in jeopardy, however. Many wonder whether the relationship between the actress and network has been permanently trained as a result of the lawsuit.

Only time will tell, of course.

(Image: Gabrielle Union/Twitter/ News Source: Deadline)