Wale Embraces Fatherhood, Shares Loving Letter to Daughter Zyla Moon Oluwakemi

You just have to love a man that not only embraces fatherhood but isn’t afraid of wearing his heart on his sleeve and expressing the love he has for his children. That is exactly what rapper Wale has done daughter when discussing daughter, Zyla Moon Oluwakemi.

On Thursday, September 15, 2016, the 31-year-old socially conscious rapper took to his Twitter account to share this image of his beautiful infant daughter while announcing that he’ll be taking a break from social media.

He writes, “Imma take a break from socials in a bit. I got to learn and rediscover things. BUT the future bright. My motivation.”

But, it was on his Instagram profile where Wale shared a heart-felt open letter to the gorgeous baby girl with nearly 2.5 million followers.

It reads…

I had too much faith in humanity . I had too much faith in an industry that could never love somebody who had/has faith in said humanity . Thinking with my heart. Misunderstood is an understatement . Day in an day out I’m trying to convince somebody to see things my way, it often turns gets lost in translation and just sounds like complaining or”whining”. I been Tryna win a debate that’s not even winnable . I’ve been playin ping pong with my feet against a wall.

It’s my faith in humanity my thought that “if u argue with them long enough they’ll realize they —” they won’t they didn’t they don’t. Sympathy . No. Understanding. Extra no. I know I know I got it wrong. I know I complain blah blah blah . Most people have no clue how hard I work or what I’m goin thru and I have to come to grips wit the fact THEY DONT CARE . They gonna troll u They gonna misunderstand u they gonna ignore your best efforts out of convenience laziness or for laughter. I wear my heart right on my sleeve in real life and I’m super open wit my feelings .. I got to do better . I got to make changes . I trusted too many people and let too many get close. I allowed myself to become susceptible to Wahala. I’m the epitome of “a work in progress ” better or worse.I love my supporters and fans .. I got to figure out many things to improve my trajectory .. I gotta work on being more positive .. As hard as it is I have to TRY HARDER to embrace the good in my life .. Waking up to people wanting me to die on a daily basis isn’t the most pleasant but I got to work on ignoring it.. Maybe I lost all my faith in humanity . Maybe I got to work on being happier .. I’m gonna fix what gotta be fix one way or another..I have to DO BETTER. SHiNE is what I have to train myself to do .. And God willing I will. If not for me.. For Her…”

Just beautiful.

Photo: Wale/Twitter/Instagram)