Ladies, let’s discuss. Just how many times are you willing to let a man get away with cheating on you before you walk away?

As the saying goes ‘once a cheater always a cheater’, right? In my opinion, it really depends on the person who cheats. I’ve learned that if a person chooses to be unfaithful there’s really nothing you can do to make them stop, unless, they truly want to. You could bend over backwards and be everything and do everything you think will make them happy and remain faithful, but the truth is, remaining loyal or faithfulis a personal choice.

Like some of you, I too, have been cheated on. At this point in my life, however, it is not something I care to tolerate. I’m also single and don’t have any children. And while I won’t advocate for anyone to stay in a broken relationship, I do understand that it isn’t so easy to walk away from a marriage or from a relationship where children are involved.

In my opinion, there’s something that happens to most woman after 30, she’s got less time to waste on a man who won’t give her want she wants. And quite often, it’s commitment and stability.

The Real co-host, Adrienne Bailon also talked about cheating during a recent segment of the daytime talk show. Bailon shared her reason for enforcing a no cheating policy and why one time is one time too many. She actually brought up a very good point insisting that men don’t tolerate being cheated on so why should we?

“I don’t have kids and I’m not married so I can’t speak, honestly, on what I would do then but absolutely now, if I was in a relationship with anyone now and that happened to me I would absolutely say good bye,” says Bailon.

As for her reason why she’s so adamant about her rule she adds, “Do you know why I don’t stand for it….? How often do you hear that a woman cheats on a man and he stays? You will never hear that. Never.”

Do you agree with The Real co-host? I’d love to hear your thoughts.

