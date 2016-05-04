Afeni Shakur, Mother to the Late Tupac Shakur, Dies From Cardiac Arrest

Afeni Shakur, the mother of the late and legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, has died. Shakur, 69, passed away in her Sausalito, CA home, Monday night, after suffering a possible cardiac arrest.

Marin County deputies responded to Shakur’s home in Sausalito, Calif., Monday night after she suffered a possible cardiac arrest, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning. She was taken to a local hospital and died just before 10:30 p.m.

Born Alice Faye Williams, Shakur changed her name when she moved to New York City and joined the Black Panther movement.

In 1969 she was arrested, along with other party members, and charged with conspiracy to bomb multiple city landmarks. By May of 1971 she was acquitted of all charges, after representing herself, and gave birth to what we now know as one of the greatest rappers and storytellers of all time, Tupac Shakur, one month later.

Shakur even honored his mother in his 1995 hit song, “Dear Mama,” showing his appreciation for all she did for him despite hardships and her struggle with substance abuse.

After her son’s 1996 shooting death, Shakur took over the late rapper’s estate, which reportedly earns about $900,000 each year. Earlier this year, she filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years, Gust Davis, and was allegedly in a legal battle over the fortune, TMZ reported. Davis demanded half of the monthly $20,000 Shakur took home every month.

Helping to keep her son’s legacy alive, Shakur has co-produced a Broadway jukebox musical featuring her son’s works, “Holler If Ya Hear Me.”

A movie about rapper’s life, “All Eyez on Me,” is set also for release in November. Shakur served as an executive producer for the film.

An official cause of death for Shakur will be determined following a full investigation by the Marin County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office. May she rest in peace.

