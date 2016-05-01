Malia Obama Will Attend Harvard in 2017!

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama both have one good reason to be proud of oldest daughter Malia Obama this evening. The seventeen-year-old has just been accepted to Harvard University. In a statement released by the White House on Sunday, Malia is expected to begin her freshman year in 2017 after taking a gap year.

“We can confirm that we have received her acceptance and she will attend in the fall of 2017,” Harvard Spokeswoman Anna Cowenhoven said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming the entire freshman class to campus and seeing all they accomplish in the years ahead.”

Although not confirmed, it’s likely Malia will use the time to travel and involve herself with a string of charity work and community service.

At Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner POTUS also revealed that he and Michelle will remain in Washington, D.C for an additional two years to allow Sasha, 15, to finish up with High School.

“Our decision has actually presented a bit of a dilemma because traditionally presidents don’t stick around after they’re done. And it’s something that I’ve been brooding about a little bit,” the President joked.

Congratulations Malia!

