Russell Wilson and Ciara are officially engaged! Though, the news shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The athlete and singer’s relationship has been under high surveillance for much of the past year, and, many suspected they would eventually tie the knot.

Despite a failed engagement to her rapper Future back in 2014, Ciara welcomed a baby boy in 2015. But, it didn’t take long for the songstress to find love again with the Seattle Seahawk Quarterback.

And one of the many reasons we’ve gleefully watched the couple’s relationship blossomed was due to their vow to be celibate.

We’re happy that the couple was not only able to keep their vows but will now become man and wife.

It was Wilson who actually made the official announcement about his and the singer’s engagement on Friday, March 11, 2016.

In fact, upon sharing a footage of himself and the singer, with her diamond engagement ring fully on display, he adds, “She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling… #TrueLove @Ciara.”

In the footage Wilson adds, “She said yes! Making this thing happen.”

The singer then appears adding gleefully, “I’m so happy. God is so good.”

Just adorable!

Congrats to the happy couple!

