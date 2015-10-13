5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Ask A Woman When She’s Going To Have A Baby

Reasons for never asking a woman when she’s going to have a child is the same for why you shouldn’t ask a woman when she’s going to get married. As a woman gets older and her biological clock starts ticking, she’ll often be forced to start thinking about motherhood, if she hasn’t already had her first child. It’s also around this time many women, married or single, start to dread the inevitable question, “So, when are you going to have a baby?”

If you are one of the inquisitive, hold tight. Here are five reasons why you may not want to begin asking those dreadful baby questions.

It’s Her Choice: It’s simply a woman’s right to do with her body, and life, what she wishes. Perhaps, she doesn’t want to become a mother. While there’s much pressure for a woman to bare children, she may simply not want to, for whatever reason, and that’s totally fine and her right. You Don’t Know What She’s Going Through: Life happens and with that comes hard times. Perhaps, she isn’t able to have children or may be experiencing some infertility issues. It may not be fear to ask a woman who is struggling to have a child such a personal question. Timing: Maybe the timing just isn’t right. While no one can ever fully prepare to have a child, they should, at least, be emotionally and mentally ready to take on such a responsibility. Children require lots of time and care. They’ll also require an environment that offers mental, emotional and financial stability. Until those needs can be met, perhaps, having a child is not the best idea. Missing The Right Partner: Maybe she hasn’t found the right person she’d like to have a child with. Sometimes, dating a person (perhaps whom you’ve already married) doesn’t mean they qualify to become a parent. She made need time to figure out whether the man she’s with is father material or simply need to find a partner to begin with. It’s Her Business: If a woman wants the world to know about her plans to have a child, she’ll have that dialogue when she’s willing and ready to have it. Period.

Model Chrissy Teigen and wife to singer John Legend recently shared her own thoughts on why a woman shouldn’t be asked when she’s having a child.

As co-host to Tyra Banks‘ new daytime talk show, FABLife, while discussing the pressure she’s faced to have a child, Teigen also disclosed her fertility struggles.

She says, “Who knows what somebody is going through? I will say honestly, John and I were having struggles. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it happened. But, my gosh, it’s been a process. We’ve seen fertility doctors and then once you open up to all those things to other people, you start learning that a lot of other people in your life are seeing these people and they have this shame about it.”

Teigen advises, “Any time somebody ask me if I’m going to have kids I’m like, ‘one day you’re going to ask that to the wrong girl who is struggling and it’s going to be really hurtful to them.’ I hate it. Stop asking me!”

It was just a month ago when the model made that very statement. Over the weekend, Teigen happily made the announcement that she and her crooner hubby are expecting.

Upon sharing the above image Teigen writes via her Instagram profile, “John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx”

Congrats to the happy couple.