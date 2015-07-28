Empire’s Grace Gealey and Trai Byers Engaged!

Empire actors Grace Gealey and Trai Byers shocked fans when it was revealed earlier this year that the pair were dating. They’ve surprised us once more with news of their engagement.

Although the couple are co-stars on the Fox hit series, Gealey plays Anika Calhoun while Byers plays Andre Lyon (her step-son), they’ve been pretty mum about their relationship. But it was Byers who dropped some hints recently in his Essence mag spread about his desire to get married. “I’m somebody’s [future] husband. I want to be prepared for the woman God has for me,” the actor stated when asked about his personal life.

E! News confirms, Byers, 33, threw a surprise birthday party for Gealey, 31, at Chicago restaurant Kinmont Sunday night. “She thought it would just be the two of them going to dinner, but when they got there, he had arranged a party for about 20 of her friends and family members to surprise her,” a source says. Gealey was seen wearing a diamond ring at dinner.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Empire returns for its second season on Sept. 23.