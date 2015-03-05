A Woman Scorned: Tina Campbell of Mary Mary Shoots Up Husband’s Car After Cheating On Her

They say when a woman’s fed up, there’s nothing you can do about it. That’s exactly the case when it comes to gospel singer, Tina Campbell of duo ‘Mary Mary.’

After discovering that her husband, Teddy Campbell, had multiple affairs, Tina was so devastated and angry that she wanted to let off some steam. Because she didn’t want to physically arm her husband, she shot up his car instead.

Talk about crazy, right?!

Tina also took her frustrations out on the car because she believed Teddy may have been riding around with another woman in it, despite his claims that that wasn’t the case.

Tina has since forgiven her husband and the couple are now trying to work out their differences for the sake of their children.

Watch the shocking and disturbing clip below and share your thoughts.

According to Tina and Teddy’s joint Instagram profile @TeddyandTina, the couple insist that they’re happier than ever and were able to work out their troubles through Christ.

Upon creating the joint social media page, last summer, the couple shared this message, “Ok guys, we love yall so much and we thank yall for staying down with us! We are happier than we’ve ever been and we thank yall who prayed for us. Welcome to the journey into Gods New Creation. #TeddyandTina.”

And in an interview with Sister 2 Sister last year, Tina also revealed that she has not only forgiven her husband but that her trust in him has been restored.

We wish the couple all the best.

Season 4 of ‘Mary Mary’ airs tonight (March 5th) at 10 PM EST on WE tv.