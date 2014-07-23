Naya Rivera Shocks Everyone & Marries Ryan Dorsey (Photo)

Surprise! Naya Rivera is now a married woman.

The ‘Glee’ actress has just married actor Ryan Dorsey in a few short months since splitting from rapper Big Sean (Read HERE).

“The actress married actor Ryan Dorsey on July 19 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in front of a small group of close family, confirms PEOPLE.

“We feel truly blessed to be joined as husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively. “Our special day was fated and everything we could have ever asked for.”

The couple reportedly met four years ago when Dorsey moved to LA to pursue an acting career.

Following Rivera’s split from Big Sean back in April, which was very public and bitter on the actresses part, the couple says their friendship quickly blossomed into something much more romantic.

“For their nuptials, Rivera, 27, wore a Monique Lhuillier gown while Dorsey wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit. She carried a bouquet of daisies and baby’s breath and the couple exchanged Neil Lane rings.”

The newlyweds are now back in L.A. looking forward to starting their lives together.

They tell PEOPLE: “True love always prevails.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wow, that was fast! What are your thoughts CK readers?

(Photo/Source: People.com/Dino Gomez)