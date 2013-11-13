Trending
Cotten Kandi ™
Kerry_Washington_Controversial_Lucky_Magazine_Cover

Kerry Washington Unveils Controversial Lucky Magazine Cover

By on Celebrity News, Kerry Washington

Kerry_Washington_Controversial_Lucky_Magazine_Cover

Does this look like actress Kerry Washington to you? That’s the question many is asking after getting a glance of the November 2013 Lucky magazine cover.

A photo shop job gone wrong, to say the least.

Although the ‘Scandal’ actress herself unveiled the magazine cover to fans on Twitter, she did not share her own thoughts of the magazine spread. But her fans had lots to say? Thousands of messages were fueled with confusion and disappointment.

Washington graces the cover, visibly, a shade or two darker than her natural complexion, a layered and wispy bob, and altered features. Even her famous pout and smile seemed to have undergone some sort of configuration. A major difference from Washington’s Glamour magazine cover just one month earlier.

Kerry_Washington_Glamour_Magazine_October_2013

CK readers, what are your thoughts on Washington’s Lucky magazine cover?

Written by: Ms. Toni
