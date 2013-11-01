Trending
Cotten Kandi ™
Rihanna Stirs Controversy With Gangsta Zombie Chola Costume, Disses Karrueche Tran?

By on Celebrity News, Karrueche Tran, Rihanna

Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna, what have you done this time? After displaying her chola gangsta costume for Halloween this year fans and foe criticized the singer for making fun of Chris Brown’s girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

In fact, it was Tran who wore the look first just days prior.

But Rihanna is sparking controversy for another reason. A Chola is considered to be a Mexican or Puerto Rican girl whose usually in the company of male gang bangers. To say the least, the costume could be considered pretty offensive to the Hispanic community.

Of her costume the singer added, “My chola name was #ShyGirl”

Rihanna also shared this photo of her gangsta goth crew, “ARLETA ZOMBIE CHOLA PACK!!! @yusefhairnyc @jennnrosales @mforde11 @loreleicakes @badgalriri @evan_erogers @gomillionandleupold x 2 @sonitalex #happyhalloween #MUGSHOTZ by @gomillionandleupold”

Rihanna_Friends_Zombie_Chola_Gang_Halloween_Costume_2013

Here’s Rih again along with bestie and photographer Melissa Forde, “Rihanna_Melissa_Zombie_Chola_Halloween_Costume_2013 “Shy Girl x La Flaca #Halloween13 #barbados @mforde11 by @gomillionandleupold”

And here’s Tran days earlier at a pre-Halloween bash in a similar get up.

Karrueche_Tran_Chola_Halloween_Costume_2013

As for what Tran wore on Halloween? She worn an Aphrodite costume for her outing with friends.

Karrueche_Tran_Aphrodite_Halloween_Costume

Karrueche_Tran_Aphrodite_Halloween_Costume_2013

Written by: Ms. Toni
  • twanatells

    Rihanna is cute

  • Gossipthat

    #TeamRihanna, she looks so cute

  • I love Rihanna’s costume! #cute

  • KiaSoto

    team rih

  • Was Rih jocking ‘Che or nahh?

  • Given that Chris Brown and picked a “team”, Karrueche’s outfit may not actually be a costume.

  • HollywoodHiccups

    Jealous much Rihanna??

  • yazmar

    Yeah Rihanna is childish…Karr wore is better

  • MrsGrapevine

    Kae is killing ’em in both of those costumes. Rihanna needs to be in rehab right along Chris Brown, there’s a reason she can’t keep a man, too.

  • Firecracker

    I really didn’t like Riri’s costume. It felt too dated.

  • None Of Your Business

    Yes this is offensive very offensive to us Mexican latinas. I couldn’t believe This shit when I seen her do this. No it’s not cute