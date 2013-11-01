Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna, what have you done this time? After displaying her chola gangsta costume for Halloween this year fans and foe criticized the singer for making fun of Chris Brown’s girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

In fact, it was Tran who wore the look first just days prior.

But Rihanna is sparking controversy for another reason. A Chola is considered to be a Mexican or Puerto Rican girl whose usually in the company of male gang bangers. To say the least, the costume could be considered pretty offensive to the Hispanic community.

Of her costume the singer added, “My chola name was #ShyGirl”

Rihanna also shared this photo of her gangsta goth crew, “ARLETA ZOMBIE CHOLA PACK!!! @yusefhairnyc @jennnrosales @mforde11 @loreleicakes @badgalriri @evan_erogers @gomillionandleupold x 2 @sonitalex #happyhalloween #MUGSHOTZ by @gomillionandleupold”

Here’s Rih again along with bestie and photographer Melissa Forde, “ “Shy Girl x La Flaca #Halloween13 #barbados @mforde11 by @gomillionandleupold”

And here’s Tran days earlier at a pre-Halloween bash in a similar get up.

As for what Tran wore on Halloween? She worn an Aphrodite costume for her outing with friends.