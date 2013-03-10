Justin Timberlake Co-host SNL Performs “Mirrors” And “Suit & Tie” With Jay Z (Videos)

Justin Timberlake is certainly back at it. Last night he made his fifth hosting appearance on ‘SNL’. The singer entertained the crowd with several comedic skits and didn’t disappoint when he hit the stage with Jay Z to perform ‘Suit & Tie’.
Check JT’s performances and full SNL episode below.
“Suit & Tie” Performance
“Mirrors”
Full ‘SNL’ Episode
JT’s new album ‘The 20/20 Experience’ hit store March 2th.
