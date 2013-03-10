Trending
Cotten Kandi ™
Justin_Timberlake_SNL_Photos

Justin Timberlake Co-host SNL Performs “Mirrors” And “Suit & Tie” With Jay Z (Videos)

By on Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Music News

Justin_Timberlake_SNL_Photos

Justin Timberlake is certainly back at it. Last night he made his fifth hosting appearance on ‘SNL’. The singer entertained the crowd with several comedic skits and didn’t disappoint when he hit the stage with Jay Z to perform ‘Suit & Tie’.

Check JT’s performances and full SNL episode below.

Justin_Timberlake_Jay_Z_SNL_Performance

“Suit & Tie” Performance

“Mirrors”

Full ‘SNL’ Episode

JT’s new album ‘The 20/20 Experience’ hit store March 2th.

(Photos: Mary Ellen Matthews/Dana Edelson/NBC)

Written by: Ms. Toni
