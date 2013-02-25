Janet Jackson Confirms She Married Billionaire Boyfriend, Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson is officially married again. The 46 year old singer confirmed earlier today that she and boyfriend Wissman Al Mana are married. In fact, the couple were married back in 2012.

“The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true,” they confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. “Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony.” “Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children’s charities,” they added to ET. “We would appreciate that our privacy is respected and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy. With love, Wissam and Janet.”

It seems Janet had a change of heart following her 2000 divorce from René Elizonda, Jr. She vowed to never marry again following her decade long marriage and painful divorce.

And this isn’t the first time Janet has chosen to keep her marriage a secret. It wasn’t until her divorce from Elizondo that it was publicly known that she was even married.

This makes Janet’s third marriage, following Alonzo and her quickie 1984 marriage to fellow singer James DeBarge. Jackson also dated music producer Jermaine Dupri for 7 years, from 2002 to 2009.

The couple met and began dating in late 2010.

Like they say, perhaps, the third time is the charm. Congrats Janet!

