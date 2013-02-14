Nick & Mariah Share Valentine’s Day Kiss (Photo)

Well, who else but these two would be so cheesy. Mariah Carey shared this photo of her and husband Nick Cannon just this morning with the message, “Happy Valentine’s Day lovers!!!! Our valentine’s day began last night…TBC : ) @nickcannongram”
The couple recently revealed they may want more kids and will be working on it on Valentine’s Day. We guess, they started early. We can’t wait to see more little Monroe and Morrocans walking around
In addition to being successful stars, Nick and Mariah have become just as famous for revealing holiday photos, so of course this one is no different. Check out their family Christmas photos with Roc & Roe.
Happy Valentine’s Day Nick and Mariah!
