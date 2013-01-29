A Blond Jaden Smith Spotted On Balcony In Miami

Just yesterday sister Willow Smith, 12, stirred up a bit of controversy when she was spotted in gothic attire. Now her 15 year old brother Jaden Smith has been spotted sporting a new do.



Jaden was spotted hanging out the balcony of his Miami, FL hotel debuting his new blond hair, partially covered by a head scarf.

Chris Brown has sported the look for some time. Rapper Soulja Boy recently went blond as well. It seems to this trend is becoming more popular. Soulja Boy has gone back black by the way.

Are we loving the new look?

(Photos: FameFlyNet)